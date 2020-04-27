Post Malone Breaks Record For Most Weeks in Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Post Malone is having a huge moment on the the music charts right now.

The -year-old musician’s song, “Circles” claimed a spot in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart, its’ 34th week in the region.

The track claimed the number one spot for three weeks after it debuted in November 2019, and at the moment, will land at No. 6 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based survey dated May 2, according to Billboard.

Post Malone‘s “Circles” actually breaks a record that he previously held with “Sunflower”, his collab with Swae Lee that was featured on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

“Circles” is off his Hollywood’s Bleeding album, which also spent time as the number one album on some charts, too.