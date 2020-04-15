Dear diary… you really are a scream!

Posted on by

Today’s theme in our series of the best non-fiction reads in which to immerse yourself as the lockdown continues is diaries — from glimpses into

Continue reading

Shanna Moakler Shares Weight Loss Journey Before-And-After Photo

Posted on by

Shanna Moakler is showcasing her weight loss journey. The 45-year-old beauty pageant title holder and actress shared a dramatic before-and-after photo on her Instagram on

Continue reading

Mark Latham calls for small towns to be taken out of lockdown first

Posted on by

Mark Latham has called for country towns with no COVID-19 cases to be taken out of lockdown Mark Latham has called for towns with no

Continue reading

Amazon first warehouse-worker death from COVID-19 as firm sacks three workers calling for safety

Posted on by

A worker at an Amazon warehouse in Southern California has died from the coronavirus. Gerard Tuzara, 35, worked as an operations manager at Amazon’s Hawthorne

Continue reading

The Bachelor’s Laura Byrne suffered a second miscarriage with with fiancé Matthew Johnson 

Posted on by

The Bachelor’s Laura Byrne reveals she suffered a second devastating miscarriage just two months ago with with fiancé Matthew Johnson By Kylie Walters For Daily

Continue reading