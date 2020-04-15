Rita Ora ‘leaves locals furious after spending COVID-19 lockdown at rented farmhouse’

Posted on by

Rita Ora has ‘left locals furious after spending the COVID-19 lockdown at a rented farmhouse 150 miles away from her London abode’. The singer, 29,

Continue reading

MS Dhoni named best finisher by Michael Hussey

Posted on by

Cricket: Former Australian champion Michael Hussey has named Indian legend MS Dhoni as the besy finisher of all-time. Source link

Continue reading

McDonald’s China ‘bans black people from entering out of fears they might have coronavirus’

Posted on by

A McDonald’s restaurant in China has banned black people from entering the store out of fears that they might be coronavirus carriers. A video recently

Continue reading

Vanderpump Rules star Vail Bloom welcomes her second child

Posted on by

‘I’m in love!’ Vanderpump Rules’ Vail Bloom surprises fans as she reveals she has welcomed a baby boy By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com Published: 02:48

Continue reading

Filling Jeff’s pockets! Amazon is now worth $1.1 TRILLION after shares hit a record high

Posted on by

Amazon is now worth $1.1 trillion after its shares hit a record high Tuesday amid surging online orders during coronavirus lockdowns.   As of Tuesday afternoon

Continue reading