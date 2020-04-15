Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Recreates The Money Heist Tune On A Piano

Shubanka Sridhar , 15 Apr 2020 Ayushmann Khurrana Money Heist is surely becoming the next big thing after Tiger King on Netflix, amirite? Everyone’s watching

Fight against COVID-19 mother of all World Cups: Ravi Shastri

India head cricket coach Ravi Shastri, on Wednesday, described the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the “mother of all world cups“. The coronavirus

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play The Professor from Money Heist

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: April 15, 2020 1:15:31 pm Ayushmann Khurrana wants to star in the Hindi adaptation of Money Heist.

Rita Ora ‘leaves locals furious after spending COVID-19 lockdown at rented farmhouse’

Posted on by

Rita Ora has ‘left locals furious after spending the COVID-19 lockdown at a rented farmhouse 150 miles away from her London abode’. The singer, 29,

