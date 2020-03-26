Postal Workers Are Stressed And On The Front Lines Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

As millions of Americans are told to stay home to protect themselves and stem the spread of coronavirus, postal workers nationwide are still going to work, risking their health but remaining committed to delivering the letters, prescriptions and other mail people need. “It’s stressful. I think about it every day,” Michael, a letter carrier, told HuffPost. (His name has been changed to avoid repercussions at work.) “You have to do the exact opposite of what authorities are asking people to do, which is stay home.” The 42-year-old, who delivers mail in a small city in Massachusetts, is part of a workforce deemed “essential” during the coronavirus crisis, meaning that — like grocery store workers, firefighters, garbage collectors and more — he still has to show up to work every day, even as large swaths of the country have closed stores and schools, companies have mandated employees work from home, and some states have ordered people to shelter in place. Michael’s job is the opposite of sheltering in place: He’s going from house to house to deliver mail, touching doorknobs and sharing vehicles with other coworkers. “I’m touching a steering wheel probably everyone in the office has touched this week,” he said. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines tell people to wash their hands frequently, Michael’s job has him on the go, so he can’t comply. He hasn’t found any hand sanitizer for sale in his town, and his supervisor said the jug they all share at work was the last they had on hand. “I just wear rubber gloves and try not to touch my face — I don’t know what else to do,” Michael said. “I actually think I’m going to get the virus, it’s just a matter of time.” In the U.S., the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are increasing every day. There were around 70,000 cases reported across every state as of Thursday, and over 1,000 deaths. So far, 65 postal workers have tested positive for coronavirus, the U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday. This is still a relatively low figure among a workforce of about 630,000. But as testing is ramping up nationwide and the virus continues to spread, more cases are likely to emerge. “Sometimes I’m thankful, because I’m watching all of my friends get laid off in real time,” Michael said, noting that coronavirus-related measures have forced closures of many businesses. “But it’s this tightrope walk: Can I stay healthy and keep this job?”



ASSOCIATED PRESS A postal worker wears a mask and gloves while operating a route in the Queens borough of New York City.

While research is still being done on how long the virus stays on different kinds of surfaces, when it comes to pamphlets and boxes, tests from the U.S. government and other scientists have found that the disease could be detected up to 24 hours on cardboard and linger for up to two to three days on surfaces like plastic, the Associated Press reported. (Here’s how to safely receive and open packages during the coronavirus outbreak.) The CDC website says, “There is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures.” But postal workers don’t only come into contact with mail: They’re also commuting to work every day, sharing space with coworkers, possibly interacting with people at homes they deliver to — increasing their chances of contracting the virus far beyond just handling letters. “Naturally, our people are concerned, they’re out in the public and then they go back home and their family’s at home,” said Ronnie Stutts, president of the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, a union representing 130,000 postal workers. Each of his carriers conducts an average of 500 to 600 deliveries a day. “Hand sanitizer is what we need,” Stutts said. As of Wednesday, he added, they didn’t have enough to meet the needs of all their rural carrier members. The USPS has assured the union it will be distributing more hand sanitizer over the next few weeks. “It’s been a problem, I’m not gonna say it hasn’t,” Stutts added, noting that even medical professionals fighting the virus have not gotten the gear they need. “This hit all at one time, nobody was really prepared. It’s been a little slow getting protective equipment we need.”

At some point, someone in my office will get it, and in short order, we all will, and then I don’t know who will deliver the mail.Michael, letter carrier