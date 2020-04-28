Postmedia closing several Manitoba, Ontario newspapers due to economic downturn | CBC News

Postmedia will be closing several papers in communities across Manitoba and parts of southern Ontario due to dwindling revenue, the company announced Tuesday.

A letter to Postmedia employees from president and chief executive Andrew MacLeod says the company has been hit hard by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its advertising revenues suffering significant losses.

As a result, 15 community newspapers across Manitoba and in the Windsor-Essex area of Ontario will be closed permanently, because they are not financially sustainable, the letter, obtained by CBC News, says.

In Manitoba, the newspaper chain will be closing the Altona Red River Valley Echo, Carman Valley Leader, Interlake Spectator (Gimli), Morden Times, Selkirk Journal, Stonewall Argus & Teulon Times, Winkler Times, and the Prairie Farmer.

In Ontario, the company is closing Kingsville Reporter, Lakeshore News (Windsor-Essex), LaSalle Post, Napanee Guide, Paris Star, Tecumseh Shoreline Week and the Tilbury Times.

A Postmedia spokesperson said all 15 were weekly community papers, and all but two were free. The final print editions will run May 4.

A total of 30 employees will be laid off as a result, the spokesperson said via email.

‘Forced into this decision’

In an interview with CBC Manitoba’s Radio Noon, MacLeod said the papers were losing a lot of money and weren’t viable anymore, especially during a time when the newspaper industry has seen an “unprecedented” decline in ad revenues.

“We were forced into this decision,” he said, adding that he regrets the company won’t be able to support these communities anymore by providing them with local news.

He said the company will explore ways it can maintain a digital presence in the affected communities, but said the physical papers are likely a thing of the past.

That being said, the company would have to find a business model that would make them financially viable — something that has been very difficult in the age of Google and Facebook.

“I think people need to understand that this is an industry that is facing serious threats and has been for quite some time,” he said.