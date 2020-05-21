Potential relief for Australian farmers as India shapes as a market for tonnes of barley

Australia could soon be exporting 500,000 tonnes of malt barley to the Indian market.

Western Australia and South Australia are the major two export states for barley but have never able to send their produce to India due to the use of phosphine, a type of pesticide, on the grains.

India previously required the use of a different pesticide, methyle bromide, which used to kill pests in imported produce and produce for exportation.

In February, the Indian government removed the need to use methyle bromide on malt barley, opening their doors to Australia’s exports.

China is currently Australia’s largest barley export market but have now been struck with an 80 per cent tariff on the produce for up to five years.

In 2018, malt barley exports to China was estimated to be worth $1.5billion but plummeted to $600million in 2009 due to the drought.

Western Australia and South Australia are the major two export states for barley (pictured: farmer sows barley)

India previously required the use of a different pesticide, methyle bromide, which used to kill pests in imported produce and produce for exportation (pictured: barley seeds)

‘The proposed changes are a great opportunity for the Australian malting barley industry, allowing us to look at extending the number of markets for our barley,’ Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann told The Land.

‘We have been in talks with one business who has said they have negotiations in place to sell 60,000 tonnes of malt barley to India, contingent on the right protocols being in place.

‘The team at the Australian Export Grain Innovation Centre (AEGIC) have also been fantastic in raising the profile of Aussie barley in India and helping us develop an understanding of the Indian malt sector.’

Grains Industry Market Access Forum (GIMAF) executive manager Tony Russell welcomed the Indian government’s decision which allows the industry to focus on other markets.

‘The Indian market offers new export opportunities for Australian malting barley and reduces our dependence on the Chinese market in particular,’ he told Economic Times.

‘There has been a lot of hard work going into this, from the guys at the Department of Agriculture to our agricultural counsellor in New Delhi Nora Galway who worked tirelessly to get it through.

