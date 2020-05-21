Potential relief for Australian farmers as India shapes as a market for tonnes of barley

Jimmys Post

Potential relief for farmers as India could soon be a market for tonnes of Australian barley after China slapped huge tariffs on exports in retaliation for COVID-19 investigation

  • Western Australia and South Australia are the major two export states for barley
  • Australian farmers would spray their produce with a pesticide called phosphine
  • India previously required the use of a different pesticide, methyle bromide
  • In February, India removed requirement opening their doors to Australian barley 

By Sahar Mourad For Daily Mail Australia

Australia could soon be exporting 500,000 tonnes of malt barley to the Indian market. 

Western Australia and South Australia are the major two export states for barley but have never able to send their produce to India due to the use of phosphine, a type of pesticide, on the grains. 

India previously required the use of a different pesticide, methyle bromide, which used to kill pests in imported produce and produce for exportation.  

In February, the Indian government removed the need to use methyle bromide on malt barley, opening their doors to Australia’s exports. 

China is currently Australia’s largest barley export market but have now been struck with an 80 per cent tariff on the produce for up to five years.

In 2018, malt barley exports to China was estimated to be worth $1.5billion but plummeted to $600million in 2009 due to the drought.

Western Australia and South Australia are the major two export states for barley (pictured: farmer sows barley) 

‘The proposed changes are a great opportunity for the Australian malting barley industry, allowing us to look at extending the number of markets for our barley,’ Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann told The Land.

‘We have been in talks with one business who has said they have negotiations in place to sell 60,000 tonnes of malt barley to India, contingent on the right protocols being in place.

‘The team at the Australian Export Grain Innovation Centre (AEGIC) have also been fantastic in raising the profile of Aussie barley in India and helping us develop an understanding of the Indian malt sector.’  

Grains Industry Market Access Forum (GIMAF) executive manager Tony Russell welcomed the Indian government’s decision which allows the industry to focus on other markets.

‘The Indian market offers new export opportunities for Australian malting barley and reduces our dependence on the Chinese market in particular,’ he told Economic Times

‘There has been a lot of hard work going into this, from the guys at the Department of Agriculture to our agricultural counsellor in New Delhi Nora Galway who worked tirelessly to get it through.

Unprecedented attack by Australia’s biggest trading partner as they slap a devastating 80 per cent tariff on our drought-ravaged farmers – sending a chill through the $60BILLION agricultural industry

China has accused of Australia of being a ‘frustrating’ and ‘un-friendly’ trading partner, hours after it slapped a crippling 80 per cent tariff on barely exports from Australian farmers.

The Global Times, a mouthpiece for the communist government, accused Australia of ‘exploiting’ China and presenting itself ‘as a victim’.

On Monday, China announced the 80.5 per cent levy on barley exports would start on Tuesday, after weeks of threatening to boycott Australian industries. 

Australia sends between half and two-thirds of all its barley to China, making the tariff decision a massive blow to the $600 million a year industry.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham revealed the government was given no advanced notice of China’s decision and called it ‘deeply disappointing’.

‘From China’s perspective, Australia has never been a friendly trading partner,’ a piece in the state-run Global Times said.

‘And consultations with the country on trade issues have always been frustrating, which has apparently weakened its motivation to promote bilateral trade.

