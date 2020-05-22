Powderfinger reunion: Bernard Fanning hints at tension in the band

Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning has hinted there is some tension between the band members as they prepare to play their first concert in a decade on YouTube.

Speaking on the Today show on Friday, the 50-year-old frontman said the online reunion was the ‘best circumstance’ because it allowed the band members – Ian Haug, Jon Coghill, John Collins and Darren Middleton – to reunite in separate rooms.

‘We know that people have been asking us every time we do an interview, actually for the last 10 years, when [we’re] getting back together and we know there’s some enthusiasm for it. But we just thought we would be able to help out in this circumstance,’ he explained.

‘And possibly the best circumstances for the five of us to get together, is in five separate rooms,’ he added.

His appearance on the Channel Nine breakfast show comes after Powderfinger announced their one-off reunion show earlier this month.

The Australian rock band will headline their own coronavirus benefit concert, titled One Night Lonely, that will stream live on YouTube on Saturday.

The group, who called it quits in 2010, are hoping to raise money for both struggling workers in the music industry and a mental health charity.

‘We are reuniting for an exclusive @YouTube performance straight from our home studios to your living room titled One Night Lonely,’ they tweeted.

‘Join us for a good cause to raise funds for @SupportAct & @BeyondBlue.’

They told fans to sign up at Powderfinger.com for details on how they can tune in.

Reunion: The YouTube concert was announced just days after the Brisbane five-piece had strongly hinted at a reunion on Twitter, writing: ‘Testing… is this thing on?’

Powderfinger split in 2010, after the completion of their last album, Golden Rule

They said at the time: ‘We feel that we have said all that we want to say as a musical group. We firmly believe that it is our most complete and satisfying album.

‘And [we] can’t think of a better way to farewell our fans than with music that we all believe in and also with, hopefully, our best tour to date.’