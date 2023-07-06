Power Knot food waste digester to be installed at Kampong Ampat

FREEMONT, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that the LFC biodigester has been selected for installation at Kampong Ampat in Singapore. This purchase was facilitated through Power Knot’s partner in Singapore, Datumstruct. Datumstruct (S) Pte Ltd is a leading solution provider for workplace solutions, environmental technology, and command centers.

Kampong Ampat is a dedicated, six-story food development factory which houses machinery befitting small and large scale operations. Prominent operators include TWG Tea Company, Qi Ji and Four Season Catering. Multiple LFC biodigester units were purchased to sustainable remove the food waste.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has ten different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot’s revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world without installing an app. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. All data that is available on the LFC touch screen is sent to the LFC Cloud where a user can easily create reports for stakeholders.

“Food manufacturing generates food scraps and waste that cannot be recycled back into the supply chain,” said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. “Customers at Kampong Ampat can collectively use the LFC biodigester while keeping their individual waste data separate through the use of NFC card readers. Each business is able to track their own food waste and identify root causes to create solutions.”

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

