Power outages needed to ensure medical services are not disrupted says Balcombe

TasNetworks will continue planned power outages to ensure essential services, including medical and care facilities, are not disrupted says the company's chief executive officer. The company has scaled back its planned outages to 'essential works only', resulting in about 75 planned outages per week compared to 160-170 per week under normal operation. TasNetworks' chief executive officer Lance Balcombe said he appreciated Tasmanians patience as the company worked to keep the community connected. In other news: He said planned outages were needed to keep the power network safe and reliable. "We know outages are more frustrating and inconvenient than usual. We're working hard to minimise the number of outages, the number of customers affected and how long they last," he said. "If we don't do essential maintenance, Tasmanians could face severe black-outs that disrupt a lot more homes and essential services – including medical and care facilities." Essential works include safety repairs, crucial pole replacements and vegetation clearing. Customers can monitor all outages at https://www.tasnetworks.com.au/outages.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/b98e70a1-1e5b-427e-aa68-bfcdae871ef5.jpg/r2_52_1015_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg