Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones, 9 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant, Built-in Microphone – Black



Price: $199.95 - $169.99

(as of May 08,2021 06:08:19 UTC – Details)







Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Volume & track controls on each earbud, microphones with voice capability, and auto play/pause

Features the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

Compatible with iOS and Android





