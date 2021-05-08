Amazon Digital Products
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones, 9 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant, Built-in Microphone – Black
$199.95 - $169.99
Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability
Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
Volume & track controls on each earbud, microphones with voice capability, and auto play/pause
Features the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts
Compatible with iOS and Android
