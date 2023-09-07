PR Newswire Increases Visibility with Over 190+ New Content Partners in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PR Newswire, the leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services, has successfully secured over 190+ new content partners in the Asia Pacific region in the past three quarters. Some of our notable partners are, ANTARA, Financial Times Chinese, The Manila Times, Vietnam Plus, The News Lens and Vulcan Post. These newly added partners will value-add and strengthen their global reach of 74K media outlets and 400K journalists and influencers.

This substantial growth in new content partners reflects the company’s dedication to expanding its network by creating relevant and valuable content to share with their global clients.

Larger and more vibrant content network

Commenting on the 190+ new content partners added to the network, Lynn Liu, Head of Audience Development and Distribution Services at PR Newswire said, “Our content network is growing and getting increasingly dynamic. We are proud of what we have accomplished thus far. Our goal for the rest of the year would still be to strive for even better results in tackling the growth markets across the Asia Pacific region.”

Some highlights from the newly added partners in the APAC region include the following,

Significant progress on trending verticals:

Blockchain and Emerging Technologies: Partnerships with Association of Blockchain Asia (ASA) and Blockchain News reflect PR Newswire’s commitment to covering emerging technologies like blockchain, appealing to tech-savvy audiences.

Crypto : Metaverse and Virtual Reality (VR), Cryptocurrencies and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) new partners include Blockhead, DigFin and Association Blockchain Asia. 6 new crypto site partners were also secured this year, bringing our crypto site partners number in the APAC region up to 30.

ESG and Sustainability: Involvement with the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards, ESGN, and others showcases a dedication to promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, which is a significant trend in the business world.

On the geographic-specific and national news sectors:

Diversified partners in Southeast Asia : Vulcan Post, Vietnam Plus, Manila Times , and others from Southeast Asia contribute to a diverse array of content, giving readers insights into the economic, technological, and cultural developments in the region.

: Vulcan Post, Vietnam Plus, , and others from contribute to a diverse array of content, giving readers insights into the economic, technological, and cultural developments in the region. Prominent Partnerships in Greater China : Collaborating with reputable sources like Financial Times Chinese,China Energy News, Equal Ocean, Macau Business Media, Business Intelligence, Digitimes Asia, The News Lens, Inside, Cool3C and Line Today provides client access to valuable content in some of the world’s largest markets.

The above efforts are a testament to PR Newswire’s efforts in expanding in the key markets. New partnerships from Greater China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia demonstrate a strategic expansion into diverse and high-potential markets across the APAC region.

In conclusion, PR Newswire’s expansion into the APAC region through these partnerships exhibits a commitment to providing a comprehensive and diverse range of content, attracting audiences with varied interests and strengthening influence in the region’s media landscape. Please contact us at apacmedia@cision.com if you are keen on collaborating with us.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision’s cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire’s services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world’s largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. Visit www.cision.asia for more information.

About Cision

Cision is a comprehensive consumer and media intelligence and communications platform enabling public relations, marketing and communications professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of leaders to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pr-newswire-increases-visibility-with-over-190-new-content-partners-in-asia-pacific-301920072.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

