PR queen Roxy Jacenko shows off her stylish home office

Her PR empire may have taken a hit due to COVID-19.

But that hasn’t stopped Roxy Jacenko from keeping the business from going by working from home.

On Friday, the 39-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her stylish home office inside of her Vaucluse mansion.

She shared an outtake photo of the room during a photo shoot, showing herself behind the desk and the space in all its luxurious glory.

The room featured a long table with a sleek HP desktop computer, a feather lamp and a bouquet of white flowers in a vase.

On the wall beside the computer was a striking blue abstract artwork that contrasted that room’s neutral colour palette, along with an inbuilt shelf behind the desk.

Roxy also shared a picture of the other side of the room which featured a beige lounge and an abstract black-and-white art work.

The area was also featured a coffee table with books, luxurious Diptyque candles and a vase with white flowers.

The PR queen’s elegantly styled home office comes after she revealed she has lost 85 per cent of her clients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Sweaty Betty PR has taken a hit, Roxy said she was lucky enough to have diversified her business to create five companies in total.

She told Daily Mail Australia last month that she is still working, but in shorter hours and from home.

‘Whilst Sweaty Betty PR was hit hard by COVID-19 I diversified many years ago,’ she said.

‘I am in a good position with my other agencies operating as normal – 18Communications, Social Union, The Ministry of Talent not to mention my personal investments,’ she added.