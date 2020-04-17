Prabhas BEATS Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu on social media — here’s how | Bollywood Life

The Rebel star, Prabhas, who has now garnered the moniker of ‘Pan India Star’, made his debut last year on Instagram and within a span of such shoot notice, he garnered a huge fanbase on social media. The Saaho actor recently achieved a unique milestone as he got 1 million mentions on Instagram, which is the most by any Tollywood star. He has surpassed Vijay Deverakonda (927K), Nani (825K), Allu Arjun (824K), and Mahesh Babu (684K) to achieve this unique feat on social media. Prabhas’ fans celebrated this record on social media and here are some of their tweets. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s anger, Monalisa’s baby, Rangoli Chandel suspended

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in a mega-budget romantic film, which also features Pooja Hegde in a lead role. The latest development suggests that the makers are planning to release the film on October 16. It is said that the film will be Radhe Shyam or O Dear. It is produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations.

Actress Pooja Hegde earlier told Mumbai Mirror that she will do a workshop before starting the shooting of the film. “I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time.” Prabhas has dropped 10 kilos to look leaner for Jaan which is supposed to have some steamy sequences between Pooja and him. The actor will go shirtless as well.

