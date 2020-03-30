Prabhas donates Rs 50 lakh to Chiranjeevi-led Corona Crisis Charity, taking his total contribution to Rs 4.5 cr

Prabhas has once again donated Rs 50 lakh towards Corona Crisis Charity, a committee formed by Telugu film industry under the leadership of actor Chiranjeevi to help the daily wage workers of the Telugu industry amid lockdown.

“Prabhas contributes Rs. 50 lakh for CCC. With this, Prabhas’s total contribution is Rs. 4.5 crore to fight against corona,” read a statement by the actor. Prabhas had earlier donated Rs 3 crore towards Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, several Telugu celebrities on Sunday came forward to donate money to Corona Crisis Charity. On Sunday, Telugu actors Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, Vishwak Sen, Sai Dharam Tej and Sharwanand came forward to donate funds to the foundation.

While Varun Tej and Ravi Teja donated Rs. 20 lakh each, Sharwanand chipped in with Rs 15 lakh while Sai Dharam Tej and Vishwak Sen donated Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Actor Chiranjeevi is leading from the front on behalf of Telugu film industry to fight against coronavirus pandemic. He recently announced he will be donating Rs 1 crore towards the relief fund.

“The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the coronavirus, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers and lower income groups in the country including Telugu film industry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating Rs. 1 crore for providing relief to the film workers,” Chiranjeevi had tweeted.

Chiranjeevi also revealed that he has joined hands with his colleagues Akkineni Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej to record a special song to spread the fight against coronavirus scare. He further revealed they shot the song while staying in their respective homes. The song has been sung and composed by music director Koti.

The song highlights the importance of fighting coronavirus by staying home and taking the necessary steps to combat the spread of the virus. The song also talks about the need to kill the virus by fighting together.

