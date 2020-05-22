Jimmys Post

‘Practical language’ needed when discussing Australia’s technology roadmap

‘Practical language’ needed when discussing Australia’s technology roadmap

media_play

‘Practical language’ needed when discussing Australia’s technology roadmap

Resources Minister Keith Pitt says he is a “great supporter of the coal industry” and called for politicians “to be a lot more practical in our language” when discussing the nation’s technology roadmap.

It comes as Energy Minister Angus Taylor recently told Sky News the government is not walking away from coal, instead saying his energy roadmap is all about “balance”.

The report pointed to domestic gas, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and even small-scale nuclear reactors in its transition towards renewable energy.

“The technology roadmap, it’s semantics, but when you talk about thermal generation, you’re talking about coal fired plants and gas fired plants, that’s what it means,” Mr Pitt told Sky News host Gary Hardgrave.

“I think we just need to be a lot more practical in our language and make it very clear what it is we are investigating in terms of the technology roadmap”.

He also said Angus Taylor “will continue to do a great job in that portfolio”.

Image: News Corp Australia

Source link

admin

Related News

NRL star Dylan Walker’s sister Jade accused of brutal drunken attack

NRL star Dylan Walker’s sister Jade accused of brutal drunken attack

The sister of NRL star Dylan Walker has admitted brutally attacking a bouncer during a drunken night out. Jade Walker had been refused re-entry to

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Queensland has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympics on hold to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates the games could inject

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Violence, mental illness and despair: The disturbing family history of a psychopath who killed his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Australia’s worst massacres

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *