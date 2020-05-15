Pragyan Ojha to celebrate wedding anniversary by providing food for the needy

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who has always been a quiet performer, will be celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday by showing genuine care and concern for the needy.

“The lockdown and hardship faced by many made me plan my wedding anniversary with a difference, this time around,” says 33-year-old Ojha.

“On Saturday, we (my wife Karabee Kailash and son Yohaan) will be providing food for the needy in and around Hyderabad to make it a more memorable anniversary and also to give us that sense of satisfaction of doing our bit in these tough times,” he said.

Ojha says he will work in coordination with some of the charitable organisations in the city in this regard, as well.

“Well, this is a token gesture from my end. We are all aware how badly those who just manage hand-to-mouth income daily are suffering the most in this lockdown,” Ojha says.

“The Governments – both at the Centre and in the State – have been doing a great job in trying to help them. But it takes time for it to percolate down to these classes,” he said.

“I sincerely hope this phase passes away soon and some normalcy is restored in everyone’s daily life,” he signed off.