Prakash Raj pays his staff salaries till May amid coronavirus lockdown, says ‘will continue to do more with what I can afford’

Prakash Raj is doing his best to ensure that his staff members and film crew do not suffer due to the coronavirus lockdown. He shared on Twitter that he has paid his staff their salaries till May and has also found a way to pay daily wage workers affected by the stalling of the shoot of his three upcoming films.

The actor added that he will continue to help the needy in whatever way he could. He wrote, “#janathacurfew … looked into my reserve funds. Paid advance salaries to empower all my farm .. house .. film production .foundation and Personel staff up to month of MAY… finalised a way to give at least half salaries to daily wage workers of my three films stopped due to social distancing .. I’m not done yet .. will continue to do more with what I can afford .. request each one of you who can afford to help needy around you… time to give back to life.. time to stand by one another.”

#JanathaCurfew .. what I did today .. let’s give back to life .. let’s stand together.🙏🙏 #justasking pic.twitter.com/iBVW2KBSfp — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 22, 2020

As the coronavirus outbreak intensifies in the country, Prakash Raj is quarantined at his farm with his family members. He shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “#JantaCurfew woke up to a blissful misty morning in my farm … #SocialDistancing ..but getting closer to #nature .. be responsible..stay away… stay safe… let’s hope for the best.”

#JantaCurfew woke up to a blissful misty morning in my farm … #SocialDistancing ..but getting closer to #nature .. be responsible..stay away… stay safe… let’s hope for the best pic.twitter.com/A9Bj9S0DSp — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 22, 2020

Earlier, the Producers Guild of India set up a relief fund for the daily wage workers, including light boys, junior artistes and set workers, who would be hit by the stalling of shoots due to the coronavirus pandemic. All shoots have been halted till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan thanks PM Narendra Modi for sharing Corona Stop Karo Na monologue, says ‘will keep reminding’

“In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time,” Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India, said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more