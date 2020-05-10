Pregnant Katy Perry Says She’s ‘So Excited’ to Join the Mom Club!

Katy Perry is counting down the days until she’s a mom!

The 35-year-old pregnant singer made an appearance during the SHEIN Together livestream – a virtual festival led by the clothing brand in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) – on Saturday afternoon (May 9).

During the event, Katy opened up about her pregnancy, saying she has “five good days” and other days that are tough, “where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks…I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I’m used to going [out] all the time.”

Also during the livestream, Katy gave a shout-out to all moms!

“I want to wish all the mother’s a Happy Mother’s Day and I am so excited,” Katy said. “And I think ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and staying safe.”

