Pregnant Katy Perry strips down in idyllic ‘Daisies’ music video

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy back in March by displaying her baby bump at the end of her “Never Worn White” music video. And now its follow-up video, for the new single “Daisies,” looks like a maternity glamour photo shoot come to life.

The idyllic clip, lensed by filmmaker Liza Voloshin from a “safe social distance,” depicts the radiant pop star and American Idol judge frolicking in nature — at one point even stripping off her gauzy sundress to wade naked under a waterfall. Perry’s profile pose, reclining against a rock wall with her arm draped across her bare chest, is reminiscent of other iconic au naturel maternity shots, like Demi Moore and Serena Williams’s famous Vanity Fair covers or Jessica Simpson’s Elle cover in 2012.

Perry isn’t just baring skin in the “Daisies” video; she’s baring her soul in the song’s lyrics, too. In a press release, Perry described “Daisies,” which has the same ebullient, triumphant feel as her hits “Firework” and “Roar,” as “an anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit. … I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think.”

The video below contains brief nudity:

Perry is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, to whom she became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019; this will be her first child, and Bloom’s second. The two were reportedly supposed to get married this June but postponed their wedding due to coronavirus concerns. Perry has not officially announced her baby’s due date, merely saying it will be in the “summer,” but on Instagram Live after the “Never Worn White” video premiere, she did say that she hoped to have her fifth studio album drop around the same time as the birth. The press release for the “Daisies” video announces that the album is now confirmed for an Aug. 14 release.

“Daisies” is the latest single from that as-yet-untitled album; previous tracks have included “Never Worn White,” “Harleys in Hawaii,” “Small Talk,” and “Never Really Over.” Perry plans to perform “Daisies” on both Amazon Music’s live performance series this Friday and the American Idol Season 18 finale this Sunday.

