Pregnant Katy Perry Was Going to Pay Homage to Madonna’s Iconic Cone Bra at Met Gala 2020

Katy Perry was planning on attending the 2020 Met Gala and she has shared the look that she was going to wear to the annual event.

The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, was planning on wearing a design by Jean Paul Gaultier and it was going to pay homage to his iconic cone bra.

Gaultier created the cone bra in 1983 and the design that he made for Madonna‘s Blonde Ambition tour in 1990 became one of her most well-known looks.

“what would have been… #TheMetBall2020💔,” Katy captioned the photo on Instagram with a broken heart emoji.

The theme of this year’s gala was going to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

Even though she couldn’t dress up for the Met Gala red carpet, Katy has still been having fun with fashion for the weekly American Idol episodes, which have been filmed at home.