Pregnant Lea Michele shares first photo of her baby bump: ‘So grateful’

Lea Michele is going to be a mom, and she has the burgeoning belly to show for it.

The former Glee star, 33, confirmed her reported pregnancy with a stunning portrait of herself posted to Instagram on Saturday. It will be the first child for Michele, who is married to entrepreneur Zandy Reich.

“So grateful,” the actress captioned the photo, which pictures her outside with her arms wrapped around her belly. Dressed in a flowing blue dress, Michele smiles as she glances down.

In April, People exclusively reported that Michele and Reich, 37, were expecting with a source telling the outlet, “They’ve always wanted to be parents.”

“OMG OMG,” wrote Ashley Tisdale on Saturday, while Emma Roberts chimed in with “Crying! Screaming! Love You!” An additional comment came from Michele’s former Glee costar Naya Riviera, who wrote “Aww congrats! I love this. You’re going to be a great mommy.”

Michele has been laying low at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, she posted an Instagram photo of herself soaking up the sunshine. “Vitamin D,” she captioned the neck-up shot, which featured her bare-faced and beautiful.

Michele has also encouraged fans to protect themselves amidst the pandemic by staying at home. In another backyard photo on Instagram, she wrote, “Grateful for this moment in the [sun]. Sending everyone love today,” she wrote. “Self quarantining and social distancing is key right now. Praying everyone who can is doing the same and for those who can’t we are so grateful and send you the most love.”

Michele and Reich, the president of AYR clothing company, wed back in March of 2019 in a romantic ceremony in Northern California. The couple previously dated for about two years.

Their engagement was announced via Instagram in 2018. “Yes,” Michele wrote, displaying her four-carat diamond ring.



Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: