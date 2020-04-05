Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump in WWE Uniform!

Nikki Bella is looking great!

The 36-year-old pregnant Total Bellas star showed off her growing baby bump in her old wrestling uniform on Saturday (April 4) in honor of WrestleMania.

Nikki wore a red lace-up bra with the word “Fearless” and short shorts, recreating her entrance in her sister Brie‘s kitchen. If you didn’t know, the two are in quarantine together while pregnant.

“Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! ! 💋💪🏼 Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!” she wrote.

Check out Nikki Bella‘s fun entrance recreation inside…