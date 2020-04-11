Pregnant travel blogger prepares for the birth of her baby daughter during the coronavirus pandemic

Jessica Parry Valentine (pictured on her 10-day road trip around Esperance in Western Australia) is 33 weeks pregnant

A travel blogger has revealed how she’s preparing for the birth of her baby daughter during the coronavirus pandemic after exploring 19 countries around the world while pregnant.

Jessica Parry Valentine and her husband Stephen, both 29, were overjoyed to discover they were expecting their first child together in September last year.

But the pregnancy didn’t stop the childhood sweethearts from travelling over the next seven months – as they ate ramen in Japan, visited the North Pole in Finland, counted down the New Year in the snow in Canada, snorkelled in Fiji, swam with Manta Rays in Hawaii and slept in a van for 10 days across Esperance in Western Australia.

The couple – who met at the age of 14 – have since been self-isolating at home in Perth after returning from their last trip to Hawaii in March – as they get the nursery ready for their little girl, who’s due next month.

‘When the outbreak happened and really started to escalate, we had actually just arrived home as I was entering my final trimester. We always knew we wanted to stop travelling when I was eight months pregnant,’ Jess told Daily Mail Australia.

‘So we have been self-isolating and busy getting the nursery ready since the spread of the virus. Our plan has always been to start travelling again when our little girl turns three months old in September, so we are taking each day as it comes as every single day things seem to change.’

Jess and her husband Stephen (pictured in Austria in October 2019) were overjoyed to discover they were expecting their first child together in September last year

The couple spent 10 days in a van during their road trip across Esperance in Western Australia in March

The parents-to-be admitted they are concerned about how they are going to deliver their daughter as uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies.

‘It is a very scary time at the moment, especially being pregnant during a pandemic,’ Jess, who’s 33 weeks pregnant, said.

‘All of my midwife appointments have been over the phone and it is still uncertain if Stephen can even be in the birthing room when it’s time for the baby to arrive – on top of him having to leave the hospital just one hour after the birth leaving me alone at the hospital on my first night as a mum.’

The couple – who blog their luxurious adventures at Flying The Nest – recently went to the hospital for a check up but Stephen was informed to wait outside during the whole appointment.

‘We just know we have to look at the positives and as long as our baby is safe and healthy that is all that matters,’ she said.

The pair – who started dating at the age of 17 – were ‘over the moon’ when they discovered they were going to become first-time parents.

‘We have been wanting to start a family for a while now, but never knew when the perfect time would be… until we realised there probably is never going to be the perfect time,’ Jess said.

Stephen said: ‘Since falling pregnant back in September, Jess has travelled to 19 countries and had the most amazing experience.

Jess added: ‘Luckily for me I have had quite the easy pregnancy. Thankfully I barely got any morning sickness and have still been full of energy.

‘We didn’t face any challenges during those seven months of travelling while pregnant. We made sure we slowed down and really used this time to enjoy all these beautiful travel moments while there is still just the two of us.’

The couple – who met at the age of 14 – made the beautiful baby announcement on Instagram showing their baby’s ultrasound

The pregnancy didn’t stop her from travelling the world as she explored 19 countries (pictured in Austria on the Venice Simplon Orient Express, which took her through Italy, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France and ending in London)

The couple travelled to Fiji (pictured in February) where they enjoyed sipping on coconut water in a lavish swimming pool

Before embarking on their never-ending trip of a lifetime, Jess was working a primary school teacher while Stephen worked for an online marketing firm.

‘This is when it hit us that there was still so much we wanted to go do and see,’ they said.

‘We had pressures to buy a house, get married and start a family but we decided after a year of working full-time to quit our dream jobs and go travel full time for a year and film some YouTube videos as we go.’

And so the couple quit their dream jobs, packed up their whole life and hit the road from 2015.

We had pressures to buy a house, get married and start a family but we decided after a year of working full-time to quit our dream jobs and go travel full time

‘We both worked full time straight out of uni for a year and during that time we saved every single dollar we could so that by the start of 2015 we had quit our jobs, packed our bags and our bedrooms, said goodbye to our friends and families as we got ready to see how long we could make the small savings we had last on the road,’ they said.

‘Thankfully we made it through the full year of travel and our little goal was complete. By the end of the first year, we had blown through our savings, maxed out two credit cards and were in pretty bad debt by the end of it.

‘However, this didn’t stop us as it wasn’t until after our first year of travelling that we realised just how much we loved going on the road and sharing our stories with a very small audience at that time. From there we worked on improving our videos and photography skills and focusing on turning our passion into our dream job.

‘It took us three years of living in debt and earning minimum wage to turn our passion into our job, but we loved every single day of it, we are so thankful that full time travel is what we call our jobs and that we get to do it together.’

The pair have since travelled to more than 85 countries around the globe (pictured at the Taj Mahal in India in May, 2019)

The couple are already planning on travelling again when their little girl turns three months old (pictured in Fiji in January)

After spending every second of every waking moment travelling together, the couple of 13 years said ‘communication’ is the secret to their long, lasting relationship.

‘We feel like it takes a certain couple to be able to do what we do. We have basically been together 24/7 for over five years now and love every minute of it,’ they said.

‘Maybe because we have known each other for such a long time, we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and what annoys or upsets each other. We think the key is to have good communication in your relationship and when to give each other some space.’

The pair have since travelled to more than 85 countries around the globe and filmed over 1,000 videos with 74 million views on their YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels.

They have made it possible to sustain their adventures by working with tourism brands and hotels to create their popular travel video series to inspire others to get out and explore new experiences.

‘We managed to get through our first year of travel on our own dime with the money we saved during that year of full time work. As each year went on and our YouTube audience began to grow we were able to start collaborating with some amazing travel brands and tourism boards,’ Stephen said.

‘This could be anything from writing a hotel review in exchange for a nights stay to week long sponsored tourism jobs. Any money we would make from creating videos and photographs for them we would put straight back into our travels and creating travel videos for YouTube.

‘YouTube and Instagram is a very powerful tool for hotels, tour companies and brands. So if a brand wants to promote a new hotel, now they can put their advert on our channels in front of over 1.6 million people and pay advertising fee to reach those people. This is a very shortened version of how we make our living.’

They have made it possible to sustain their adventures by working with tourism brands and hotels to create their popular travel video series to inspire others to get out and explore new experiences (pictured in Slovakia in September 2019)

Despite living their travel dreams, the couple said a lot of time and hard work goes into creating their content, including videos, and their postcard-like snapshots on Instagram (pictured eating ramen in Japan)

Despite living their travel dreams, the couple said a lot of time and hard work goes into creating their content, including videos, and their postcard-like snapshots on Instagram.

‘There is plenty of behind the scenes work of editing until the early hours in the morning and doing 28 hour travel days but it’s a small price to pay to be able to do what we do, with our loved ones,’ Stephen said.

The duo have no plans of settling down any time soon – and they hope to continue travelling with their baby girl.

‘We plan to travel for as long as we can. We will just adapt as the years go on and the kids grow older and cannot wait to inspire families to travel as we move into this new chapter in our lives as we start a travel family YouTube channel,’ Stephen said.

‘Our next plan is to enjoy these next few months together and then the following months with a newborn at home and hopefully continue our travels later this year with our new little addition.’

Jess added: ‘I totally understand that every single pregnancy is different, but I hope those who have a similar story to mine and still have dreams to travel, my advice is go out there and see the world, of course just consult your doctors first.’