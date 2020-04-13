Pregnant Vogue Williams teases a hint of her baby bump during workout

She strives hard to achieve and maintain her incredibly-toned physique.

And Vogue Williams shared an insight into her pregnancy fitness routine as she took to Instagram for a live workout with her personal trainer on Monday.

The Irish DJ, 34, who announced she was expecting a girl with husband Spencer Matthews last month, teased a hint of her bump during the workout session.

Vogue, who is six months pregnant, wore a loose-fitting black vest top for the workout.

As she did a set of glute bridges, the television personalties’ top rode up, giving a glimpse at her baby bump.

The star showed off her athleticism as she proceeded to do lunges, squats and barre work with resistant bands.

Last month, Spencer and Vogue announced they were expecting their second child, a baby girl.

After confirming her pregnancy, Vogue admitted she’s feeling more ‘relaxed’ this time.

The TV presenter revealed they found out they were expecting 10 weeks into her pregnancy and they have since learned they are having a baby girl.

During a live video appearance on Lorraine, Vogue suggested the reason she isn’t ‘obsessing’ over her pregnancy is because she’s looking after Theodore.

The Irish beauty revealed: ‘I guess it’s because I have Theodore running around. Someone the other day said, “Send me a picture of your bump” and I thought, “I don’t even have one” whereas last time I had an update almost every day.

‘This time, it’s kind of nicer because I’m not obsessing over being pregnant. It’s nice to spend time with Theodore and he’s constantly needing attention, so it doesn’t give me that much time to think about being pregnant.’

Meanwhile, father-to-be Spencer, 31, insisted he’s ‘feeling positive’ despite the uncertainty surrounding the lockdown as he shared a sweet snap of Vogue cradling Theodore last week.

The caption for his post read: ‘Easy to feel positive with these two in my life…. x’

Vogue also continued to document her time in lockdown with Spencer and Theodore, as she shared a sweet snap with the tot in the sunshine.

She wrote: ‘Today was a very productive day! T was on better form, I had a lot of work on and it was sunny… that’s a winner of a day.’