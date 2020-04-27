Premier announces investigation of Burnie outbreak

coronavirus, peter gutwein, burnie outbreak, coronavirus, independent review

The Burnie coronavirus outbreak will be independently investigated, the Tasmanian Premier has announced. At Monday morning’s coronavirus briefing, Mr Gutwein said an “independent review” will be conducted into the cluster which has been responsible for the majority of the state’s cases and nearly all of its deaths. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania However, Mr Gutwein shared no details about who will conduct that investigation or when it will be conducted. Although he did say he does not believe the pandemic emergency needs to be wholly concluded before the investigation is undertaken. Mr Gutwein said the frames of reference and those involved will be determined at a later date, and that he does not want to remove senior health officials from managing the ongoing pandemic to conduct the investigation. “I’m not convinced that this review needs to wait until the pandemic concludes,” Mr Gutwein said. “But it must be at a time that enables us to ensure our senior health staff are 100 per cent focused. “100 per cent focused on this outbreak but also the response to the pandemic more broadly across the state”. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

