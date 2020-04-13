Premier has no issue with scrutiny of COVID-19 response

coronavirus, Rebecca White, Peter Gutwein, Cassy O’Connor, Tasmania, politics, scrutiny, Parliament, coronavirus

Premier Peter Gutwein says he has no issue with scrutiny of the Tasmanian government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. When asked on Monday if he would support a Parliamentary Inquiry into an outbreak of coronavirus in Burnie, Mr Gutwein said he had no issue with this but what he did not want to see at this point was a witch hunt. COVID-19: The latest updates for Tasmania “What I want is my best people actually on the frontline, doing what they need to do to ensure we get on top of this, that we squash it, that we crush it, and that we can then move on,” Mr Gutwein said. “I don’t think the right thing to do right now is to take away the professionals from the frontline and force them in front of some sort of inquiry.” Labor leader Rebecca White said, while there was no doubt there would be an inquiry at some point, now the focus must remain on controlling the outbreak and saving lives. “Right now we need to support the government to work hard to get on top of this and make sure other hospitals across the state are prepared so they don’t go through what the North-West has,” Ms White said. Greens leader Cassy O’Connor also said the priority needed to be stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives. “There will come an important time to look back, examine the response and learn lessons for the future,” Ms O’Connor said. “Just as with every emergency or natural disaster, we’d expect an independent inquiry will be established into the coronavirus response once Tasmania is through the worst of this. “Scrutiny is critical, especially given the scale of the public health response and significant powers being used.” Ms O’Connor said the Parliament had a key role to play in ensuring check and balances were in place. “Last week we wrote to the Premier and Opposition Leader proposing an emergency oversight committee of the Parliament, similar to New Zealand’s model,” she said. “We’re hopeful more formalised oversight will be put in place when Parliament returns briefly later this month.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/a87d820f-518d-41e7-a595-6e38e7e76650.jpg/r0_21_1151_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg