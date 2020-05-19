Premier League confirms six positive tests for coronavirus



Premier League: Six positive coronavirus tests across three clubs. (Reuters)

The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that of the 748 players and staff who were tested for COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, six have tested positive for the virus. The six individuals are from three different clubs.

Those six individuals will now self-isolate for seven days.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” a Premier League statement read on Tuesday.

“Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing.”

However, officials are still optimistic about its return in June.

Earlier, the Premier League had been told by government experts that coronavirus restrictions could endure for at least a year across English football, with players allowed to resume only non-contact training from Tuesday.

England’s top division has been studying how the Bundesliga was able to resume competition at the weekend while being realistic about missing its aspiration of getting back underway by June 12.

