Premier League faces ‘very messy’ legal action if three teams are not promoted

EFL chairman Rick Parry has warned the Premier League that they face a ‘very messy’ legal situation if three Championship clubs aren’t promoted this season.

Speaking via videolink to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday, Parry confirmed that discussions with top-flight officials have led him to believe that promotion and relegation will go ahead as normal, with three sides dropping out of the top tier and three going up.

But the former Liverpool chief admits that ‘the lawyers are going to get wealthy’ if the Premier League go back on their word and don’t welcome the Championship’s top two clubs, plus the play-off winners, next season.

EFL chairman Rick Parry says not promoting three Championship teams would cause ‘outrage’

Leeds are top of the Championship as officials attempt to restart the season next month

It had been reported that Premier League clubs stuck near the bottom of the table had called for relegation to be scrapped this term in order to maintain the integrity of the division.

But in a boost for the likes of promotion hopefuls Leeds and West Brom, Parry insists that six clubs will switch places – unless the Premier League change their minds.

‘We expect three clubs to be promoted,’ Parry said during an evidence hearing on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football.

‘In all the conversations we have had with the Premier League, we expect three clubs to be relegated.

‘The lawyers are going to get wealthy if they change their minds. There would be outrage in the Championship.

‘It would be a breach of the agreement between ourselves and the FA. I would expect the FA would have an opinion. The safe answer is it would get very messy.’

West Brom are among the clubs who could be affected by the relegation and promotion plans

The top half of the Championship table, with Leeds and West Brom ahead of the rest

Parry also opened up on the need to complete the current season by the end of July, with around 1,400 players out of contract at the end of June.

‘We want to resume for sporting integrity when it is safe to do so. Decisions will be made on hard fact and data rather than speculation.

‘We will return when the government say so – the health of a League Two player is as valuable as a Premier League player.

‘We want no strain on NHS and frontline services. I think the government want to work out when it is safe to return to training and then playing.

‘Players deals end July 31 and that is the cut off point for us. Within days, we need to be taking decisions and what we need is guidance on returning to play and we need that very, very quickly.

‘Players need to be back in training soon and critical dates are coming for us.’

Asked whether PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor had been a positive influence in talks over cutting and deferring player wages, Parry said: ‘I think so. We’re happy with the way the dialogue is going but at times we have been frustrated it hasn’t been a little quicker.

Parry has insisted that the EFL remain determined to finish the 2019-20 season when it is safe

‘Players down at League Two are not exactly overpaid, they have families and commitments and they are worried.

‘We have 1,400 players out of contract in June – that is a train coming down the tunnel very quickly. I think the landscape in terms of wages and costs incurred has got to change, no doubt over that.’

Expanding on his comments on player wages, Parry added: ‘We are not reimposing a maximum wage or capping. We would impose some form of cost control that would limit the total budget clubs are allowed to spend.

Asked if that could mean smaller squads, he continued: ‘Yes, I am a big believer is restricting squad sizes. I think in the lower leagues, it is being debated but there are mixed views.

‘Some models involve restricting squad sizes, some don’t think it is a good idea in exercising some control. It would enable us to restructure loans, we need more flexibility and allowing clubs to take players on loan. There is a big concern among Premier League clubs about first-team opportunities for 18,19-year-olds. We can provide those with loans.’

The DCMS committee inquiry has been launched to look into the impact Covid-19 has had on all sectors within the department’s remit, but their first focus is on sport.

Parry appeared at the DCMS meeting on Tuesday alongside ECB cricket chief Tom Harrison and Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the RFU.

PARRY COY WHETHER LIVERPOOL SHOULD BE CROWNED CHAMPIONS

Former Liverpool chief executive Parry has refused to be drawn into the debate over whether the Reds should be crowned Premier League champions if the season cannot be finished.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side currently lie 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table with 10 matches left to be played before the season was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many expect the Reds to be crowned champions, given their huge numerical advantage, but the question still exists over whether they should be handed the trophy if the season cannot be completed.

Liverpool currently lie 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League

He said: ‘Leeds United are top of the Championship but it’s a one point difference from second place. If the season didn’t conclude, as has happened in other European countries, should Leeds be awarded the Championship title and should your old club Liverpool be champions?

‘Because they will always be ‘sort of champions’, won’t they? There will always be an asterisk next to them on the Wikipedia entry. Should that happen?’

In response, Parry said: ‘My view would only be a personal one, I think it’s premature.

‘If and when the season doesn’t finish that will be one for measured debate and consideration.

‘There won’t be a right answer, there is no right answer but what we have to try to do is come up with a fair and balanced answer that is appropriate in all of the circumstances.

‘But not one for me to speculate on today – I think. Apologies.’

Jurgen Klopp and his squad are just two wins away from lifting the Premier League trophy

PARRY CALLS FOR A RESCUE PACKAGE FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Parry has pleaded for a rescue package from the Premier League with clubs crippled by the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to the DCMS committee on Tuesday morning, Parry made the gravity of the situation crystal clear and called for long-term solutions, also branding parachute payments ‘evil’.

He said: ‘We need a rescue package. We also need to address the longer term or we will back into problems in two or three years, they need to go hand in hand.

‘We’re heading for a £200million cash shortfall at the end of September, that is acute. But we need hope, we need a plan and we need clarity on the long term future. We can’t go from one bail out to another, we need to assess root and branch.

‘It is not a bail out but we need a reset. Parachute payments are an evil that needs to be eradicated. They give six clubs £40m and the other 18 have £4m each.

Parry wants the Premier League to fund a rescue package and called parachute payments ‘evil’

‘Lower down, solidarity is welcome but becomes worth less and less. Not a bail out but we need a reset, things need restructuring.

Parry went on to reveal the extent to which discussions over a rescue package had taken place and admitted much depends on whether the Premier League can return.

‘The PL has said that if they are allowed to play, they can then talk to us about support for the lower leagues. Discussions to date have been limited I think it is fair to say but we look forward to clarity once more direction on their season.

‘I am not sure survival is dependent on PL clubs completing the season but if it gives the PL clarity to come and talk to us it would be very welcome.

‘As things stand at the moment there is no correlation between the season starting and our clubs surviving.

‘The rescue package isn’t in place yet and if restarting the PL assists the PL, great. But there is nothing in place yet that means money would flow directly from it.’