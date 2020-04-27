Premier League ‘urged by government to step up planning for a return’

The British government is keen for the Premier League season to resume in the hopes that it will lift the mood of a nation under stress due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Times.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13, but there are plans to continue matches behind closed doors in an attempt to finish the current season.

The government is said to have shifted its views on the matter, and is now pushing for sporting events to get back on track to bring the public some positivity.

The government has urged the Premier League to step up plans to start up the season again

They believe the British people need some much needed positivity amid the pandemic

Premier League chiefs have drawn up a plan called ‘Project Restart’ which could see matches played again as soon as June 8 at ‘approved neutral venues.’

Clubs would prefer to host games in Premier League stadiums, but it is understood they could be convinced to play at club training grounds and neutral venues such as St George’s Park.

This plan also ‘allows for a three-week pre-season in which players would be training in full contact sessions.’

One idea is for players to be put into lockdown in nominated hotels for up to six weeks until the final matches are played.

One plan involves Premier League matches starting up again as soon as June 8

Arsenal are expected to resume training on Monday at their Colney training ground, although will still be adhering to social distancing guidelines for now.

The government has ruled that football players are employees who can’t do they work properly at home, so has given clubs permission to resume training schedules.

Most clubs have had their players continue to keep their fitness levels up by doing home workouts.

Elsewhere, the Bundesliga have plans to restart on May 9 with the approval of the German government. Players will be tested once a week and games held behind closed doors.

Over 20,000 people have died in the UK due to the disease, and there have been over 150,000 confirmed cases.