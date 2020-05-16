Premier League’s Project Restart decision ‘could be made as late as June’

The call on whether the Premier League season can be completed may not now be made until June, according to The Sun.

A number of players like Watford striker Troy Deeney want answers to health concerns before they are willing to play again.

The delay in coming up with a plan for contact training means Premier League chiefs are unlikely to be able to hold a vote on Project Restart for at least another couple of weeks.

All 20 Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to vote on the Phase One return to training, which includes strict social distancing measures and rules out tackling.

That is likely to go through with players almost unanimous in agreement over the safety precautions.

But many are still worried by Phase Two, which will see full contact training, and concerns over how they can be protected from the threat of contracting Covid-19.

Thursday’s conference call between Premier chief Richard Masters and his staff, their medical advisors, players and the PFA failed to deliver any answers.

Measures are being put in place at football clubs to help ensure the safety of their players

Those behind Project Restart are working on protocols to satisfy medics that Phase Two can be delivered. Government agreement for the new protocols would also need to be met.

No meeting has yet been scheduled between the Premier League and the 20 club captains.

Players would then need time to consider proposals with concerns ranging from the threat to vulnerable family members and career-limiting side-effects.

At the earliest, that decision would not be made until the week beginning May 25.

And realistically that would be hard to fit in before June 1 — leaving little time before the planned return on June 19.