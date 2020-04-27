Premier makes pledge on outbreak report

coronavirus,

Premier Peter Gutwein has provided assurance a report by Public Health Services on a coronavirus outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital will not be interfered with in any way. The report, led by Public Health director Mark Veitch, is due to be released publicly by Friday. Dr Veitch on Monday refused to comment on its contents but reiterated his opinion on the rumour the outbreak was triggered by an illegal gathering of North-West health workers. “In our contact tracing of people associated with the North-West hospital outbreak, we have not identified an event that accorded with the rumour,” he said. Mr Gutwein said the report, once it received input from the Tasmanian Health Service, would be released in full. “If I can just say for the conspiracy theorists out there … I have been absolutely clear,” he said. “We will release the report in full. “(Dr Veitch’s) report will not be doctored. His report will not be fiddled with.” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said she would expect the Tasmanian Health Service, as the organisation that ran the state’s hospitals, would be able to provide insight within the report based on their area of expertise. “We also would hope through the body of work that is being done that we would be able to take learnings from that,” she said. Mr Gutwein announced on Monday an independent review would be conducted into the outbreak on the coast which had been responsible for a majority of the state’s coronavirus cases. He said the review would also look at the government’s broader response to the pandemic. Mr Gutwein said the inquiry would take place while the pandemic was ongoing. “When the time is right that review and investigation will take place,” he said. There were 593 coronavirus tests carried out on the North-West Coast on Sunday, 82 tests in the South and 51 in the North. Dr Veitch said the large number of North-West tests partly related to health workers prior to their return to work. There were 212 coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon, of which 69 were still active. Of the total number of cases, 140 have come from the North-West Thirteen active cases have been hospitalised and one case is in an intensive care unit. A total of 8839 laboratory tests have been completed statewide since testing at respiratory clinics started. Ms Courtney said she was unable to provide an exact date as to when maternity services would be restored on the North-West Coast. She said full maternity services remained accessible to expectant mothers at the Launceston General Hospital as did supported accommodation. “I would ask all expectant mums to speak with your doctor, be in the best location for you, however, we do have back-up there should emergencies arise,” Ms Courtney said.

