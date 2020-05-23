Premier reopens SA pubs after mass confusion over indoor dining rules

Jimmys Post

Michigan Dam Failure Litters Area With Debris

Drone footage showed a large amount of debris gathered near the Sanford Dam in Midland County, Michigan, on May 22, after it burst, along with the Edenville Dam, three days prior. Drone footage uploaded to Facebook on May 22 shows the aftermath of the Sanford Dam’s failure, with large chunks of wood, tree trunks, propane tanks, a jet ski, and other wreckage seen accumulated near the dam. The uploader wrote he could smell the propane tanks before he could see them. The dam breach followed days of heavy rain in Michigan, Illinois and across the Midwest. As of the evening of May 22, no deaths or injuries had been reported. Credit: Travis Arthur via Storyful

