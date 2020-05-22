Jimmys Post

Premier reopens SA pubs after mass confusion over indoor dining rules

Premier reopens SA pubs after mass confusion over indoor dining rules

The South Australian Premier has changed indoor dining restrictions on the same day they were introduced to the hospitality sector.

Guidelines initially allowed restaurants and cafes to open their doors to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

However, the rules excluded some pubs based on their liquor licence and many businesses were not aware they could not open and initiated preparations prematurely.

In the afternoon the Premier announced pubs, which were mean’t to stay closed until the fifth of June, would be allowed to open for seated dining and alcohol.

Image: Getty

Source link

admin

Related News

NRL star Dylan Walker’s sister Jade accused of brutal drunken attack

NRL star Dylan Walker’s sister Jade accused of brutal drunken attack

The sister of NRL star Dylan Walker has admitted brutally attacking a bouncer during a drunken night out. Jade Walker had been refused re-entry to

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Queensland has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympics on hold to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates the games could inject

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Violence, mental illness and despair: The disturbing family history of a psychopath who killed his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Australia’s worst massacres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *