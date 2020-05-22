Premier reopens SA pubs after mass confusion over indoor dining rules

The South Australian Premier has changed indoor dining restrictions on the same day they were introduced to the hospitality sector.

Guidelines initially allowed restaurants and cafes to open their doors to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

However, the rules excluded some pubs based on their liquor licence and many businesses were not aware they could not open and initiated preparations prematurely.

In the afternoon the Premier announced pubs, which were mean’t to stay closed until the fifth of June, would be allowed to open for seated dining and alcohol.

