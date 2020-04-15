Premier stands by his government’s decisions

coronavirus,

Premier Peter Gutwein has rejected a call for a Tasmanian Parliamentary oversight committee during the COVID-19 emergency. Mr Gutwein said the Parliament would sit in the week starting April 27 to consider a national commercial tenancy code and to ensure electors in the Legislative Council seats of Rosevears and Huon would not be without representation due to the delay of the elections. Tasmanian Director of Civil Liberties Australia, Richard Griggs, said having an oversight committee would provide greater accountability for decisions being taken. “When State Parliament is temporarily recalled, the necessary motion can be passed to establish the committee,” Mr Griggs said. Mr Gutwein said the key now was to save people’s lives. “I am more than happy to be held to account and to be responsible for the actions that I take, as is my government, as is my Cabinet,” Mr Gutwein said. “But right now, one of the key things that we have to ensure is that the people that are doing the work on the front line the important experts like Dr Veitch (Public Health director), and the chief medical officer and the people that are leading the health response, are able to focus on the response. “There will be a time for a Parliamentary inquiry, there will be a time for scrutiny such as what civil liberties are looking for. “Right now what I want is our best people focused on the task at hand and that is saving people’s lives.” Mr Gutwein said he understood how difficult it was for North-West coasters to be subject to new stringent conditions. “I understand that people are frightened,” he said. “I’ve spoken to enough people from the North-West coast to understand that. I’ve got a family, I’ve got children myself, and to be frank, they are frightened as well but I know how difficult it must be on the North- West coast right now.” Greens leader Cassy O’Connor said she was hopeful that “more formalised oversight” could be put in place when Parliament sits this month. “Scrutiny is critical, especially given the scale of the public health response and significant powers being used. Parliament has a key role to play in ensuring checks and balances are in place,” Ms O’Connor said. Labor leader Rebecca White said Labor supported the government’s measures but transparency was need while Parliament was suspended. “The suspension of parliament means the loss of traditional transparency measures such as Question Time, and the loss of the ability to scrutinise decision making through debate on legislation and other forms of the House,” Ms White said.

