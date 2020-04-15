Premiers say ‘no’ to Emergencies Act in letter | CBC News

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has sent a letter to the prime minister saying the premiers see no need to invoke the federal Emergencies Act to deal with COVID-19.

Moe sent the letter as chairman of the Council of the Federation formally saying no to any use of the Act.

His office says the provinces and territories feel best equipped to handle the pandemic under their own jurisdictions.

It comes after premiers received a letter from Ottawa on the issue, with the Office of the Prime Minister saying it was only a procedural step.