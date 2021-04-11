Prep football: Pittsburg improves to 4-0, coach unveils heavyweight fall schedule

Pittsburg coach Victor Galli says he’s enjoying the spring football season and not just because his powerhouse team has flattened all comers.

The weather, Galli noted Saturday, is much more pleasant now than the early weeks of a traditional fall season when triple-digit temperatures are part of the deal.

The heat certainly was not on for Pittsburg on Saturday as the Pirates ran their record to 4-0 with another blowout, this one a 67-8 victory on the road against Deer Valley.

But there will be plenty of sizzle come fall.

After the victory Saturday, Galli told the Bay Area News Group that his team’s non-league schedule for next season is about done.

The Pirates will open against Serra, a matchup that would have been scintillating this spring given both teams’ dominance. Pittsburg is ranked No. 2 in the Bay Area News Group’s Top 25, Serra third.

Pittsburg also will play fourth-ranked Valley Christian and Santa Clara power Wilcox and is in negotiations to add Sacramento-area heavyweight Folsom to the schedule, Galli added.

That’ll get a team fired up for off-season conditioning.

“We’re going to be going down the gauntlet,” Galli said. “It’s going to be challenging.”

Pittsburg is 3-1 against Serra since 2016, split two games with Valley Christian in 2006 and 2007 and rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to beat Wilcox 35-31 in 2019.

Saturday, the Pirates simply had too much talent for Deer Valley.

Senior Eli Brickhandler and sophomore Jaden Rashada each threw four touchdown passes and combined for more than 300 yards through the air. Daytuawn Pearson had a big day with more than 150 yards rushing and receiving, plus two touchdowns.

“We had a good day today,” Galli said. “Daytuawn Pearson had another really good game. Both quarterbacks had good days.”

Galli commended Deer Valley coach Robert Hubbard, noting the challenges he faces

“They fought hard,” Galli said. “We’ve had a couple of really good games. Mistake-free. We’re not getting a lot of penalties. It was very clean. It was a good game today and a segue into next week.”

Pittsburg closes the season next Saturday at Antioch in the 102nd Big Little Game.

Then comes the off-season.

Asked if he wished there were playoffs this spring, Galli said, “It’d be nice to see what would happen. But at the same time, we haven’t touched a weight in 14 months. Quite honestly, we need to get back in the weight room. We’d be OK in the playoffs. We’d be competitive. But some people haven’t stopped. They shifted to outdoor weight rooms. We weren’t able to do that.”

But the Pirates have been overpowering against their Bay Valley Athletic League rivals, outscoring Freedom, Heritage, Liberty and Deer Valley 216-45.