fbpx
Latest News
Prep football: Without starting QB, Bishop O’Dowd blanks James Logan for big win
April 10, 2021

Prep football: Without starting QB, Bishop O’Dowd blanks James Logan for big win

OAKLAND — Without starting quarterback Jesse Madden, Bishop O’Dowd had to change up its offensive attack Friday night to knock off previously undefeated James Logan. But one thing remained the same, first-year coach David Perry said: standard.

The Dragons’ (3-1, 3-0) defense didn’t allow a single point and limited James Logan (3-1, 2-1) to fewer than 100 total yards in a 20-0 win that clinched O’Dowd at least a share of the Foothill title, in the newly combined West Alameda County Conference/Mission Valley Athletic League’s top division.

“It’s ridiculous the way these kids fight,” Perry said. “It was ringing in the back of my head that we were picked to finish last. They said we wouldn’t do it. … We say the standard is the standard — nothing changes for us. There’s just a certain standard I want to set here as a first-year head coach.”

Junior running back Matt White scored both of Bishop O’Dowd’s touchdowns and rushed for a game-high 134 yards.

OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 9: Bishop O’Dowd’s Matt White (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against James Logan in the fourth quarter of a high school football game in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group) 

With the absence of the Dragons’ starting quarterback, who had thrown for 720 yards in three games this season, White said he knew he’d be getting the ball Friday night.

“Jesse going down definitely hit us with some adversity, but I knew we’d overcome it,” White said.

He credited his offensive linemen and receivers for providing the running lanes.

“Once they opened the holes, I saw them and hit ’em,” White said. “Without them, I’m nothing.”

Madden separated his throwing shoulder late in O’Dowd’s win over San Leandro last week and participated in the pregame senior night ceremonies dressed in sweats with his right arm in a sling. During the game, as fellow senior Harrison Jenkins filled in behind center, Madden paced the sidelines with a sheet of plays. Jenkins completed 11 of 16 passes for 50 yards in his stead.

GO DEEP: John Madden watches his legacy live on at Bishop O’Dowd

OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 9: Bishop O’Dowd quarterback Harrison Jenkins (6) throws a pass against James Logan in the second quarter of a high school football game in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group) 

Ultimately, O’Dowd’s defense played the starring role.

The Dragons intercepted James Logan quarterback Marcus Sanders on each of his first two pass attempts, the second of which fell into the hands of senior defensive lineman Sipili Fonua after junior Alijah Brown pressured and hit Sanders while he threw.

“I was getting double-teamed. I was kind of stuck,” Fonua said of his interception, which came just over three minutes into the game. “Then I saw my friend Alijah get the sack and I saw the ball get thrown up in the air. I tried to play it like it wasn’t coming down, then at the last second I got it.”

OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 9: Bishop O’Dowd’s Alijah Brown (56) heads in for a sack on James Logan quarterback Marcus Sanders (8) in the second quarter of a high school football game in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group) 

Leading by a field goal midway through the second quarter, a voice on the O’Dowd sideline said the Dragons could win this one 3-0. Turns out, that was right.

The closest James Logan came to the end zone was in the final seconds of the first half, when the Colts took over in O’Dowd territory and drove to the 5-yard line. Although O’Dowd was flagged for two pass interference penalties in the red zone, the threat was vanquished by a pair of incomplete passes and the horn for halftime.

Out of the half, the Dragons sent a soaring kickoff that James Logan allowed to land in bounds, and O’Dowd won the battle for the ball. Two plays later, White raced 20 yards into the end zone for the Dragons’ first touchdown.

O’Dowd defenders sacked Sanders five times. On one in the fourth quarter, junior linebacker Julian Wilson forced the ball free for senior defensive end Tyler Hunter to fall on it for the fourth and final turnover of the night.

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now