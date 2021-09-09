Prep for brisk fall movie nights with a projector on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Fall is right around the corner, much to the dismay of summer lovers everywhere. But that just means outdoor activities will actually be enjoyable again — like lighting up a backyard bonfire or actually having a pleasant jog. It’s also the perfect excuse to invest in a projector.

Setting up an outdoor cinema, complete with cozy furniture, blankets, popcorn, and a projector makes you feel like a kid again in the best way. Luckily for you, the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector is on sale for just a fraction of its regular price.

The Prima projector is about the size of an iPhone, so you can take it with you anywhere to set up a cinematic experience with a screen up to 200 inches.

Powered by Android, with a 64-bit quad-core processor, the Prima gives you access to the Google Play Store, where you can download apps and stream directly from your projector. It connects via Bluetooth, WiFi, or plug-in media via multiple built-in ports, including HDMI, USB, and micro SD. Having multiple connectivity options is extremely helpful in scenarios where an internet connection is not available.

You can enjoy up to three hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback on a single charge, or just keep your Prima plugged in for ultra-long family movie sessions. With the included tripod and remote control, setup will be a breeze no matter where your fall adventures take you.

For a limited time, you can snag the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector on sale for just $229 (regularly $799).