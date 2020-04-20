‘Prepare to elevate your sound:’ Bose’s latest noise-canceling headphones are on sale for an all-time low price

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Listen up, audiophiles! Whether you’re working from home or just want to crank up your tunes in privacy and peace, it’s a good idea to invest in a great pair of noise-canceling headphones to keep your sanity while social distancing at home.

Fortunately, eBay has a refurbished pair of Bose 700 noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones on sale for just $280, or a whopping $120 off their list price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these headphones yet!

But don’t let that refurbished tag fool you. These premium headphones are certified from Bose, so this pair has been tested and inspected for a like-new quality by the audio company themselves. In fact, Bose guarantees this pair with a one-year warranty as if it were new, while eBay has a lengthy 30-day return policy for your own peace of mind.

The Bose 700 are truly the gold standard when it comes to a great set of headphones. Originally $400, they feature an all-new design with comfortable ear cups and a stainless steel headband, compared to the company’s previous option—2017’s Bose QuietComfort35 Series II headphones. They also feature the high-level audio quality you’d come to expect from Bose.

“These are amazing. Sound is super clear with massive respect to every part of the sound, it feels pure. The noise-cancelation is some serious stuff,” wrote a five-star Bose reviewer. “Prepare to elevate your sound.”

The ear cups are ultra-padded and have even more swivel positions than previous models, making them more customizable to different head shapes and sizes. The Bose headphones also feature 11 levels of noise-canceling (yup, you read that correctly), thanks to their eight-microphone system (four for each ear cup) that effectively block out background noise while isolating your voice (perfect for calls and activating Alexa or Google Assistant).

“I bought these about 4 months ago and now that we’re all in quarantine I’m using them for work and leisure about 10+ hours per day. Their noise-canceling is fantastic and call quality as a remote worker is second to none,” added another satisfied Bose shopper. “The comfort is also great. As mentioned I wear them all day… They are super comfortable and easily adjustable.”

Meanwhile, the wireless noise-canceling headphones can get up to 20 hours of battery life on just one charge, though a 15-minute boost can get you up to three hours of playback if you’re running on empty.

For $280, these refurbished Bose 700 headphones come with a handy carrying case (sorry, no charging case with this pair), audio cabled for wired connections and a USB-C cable for quick charging.

