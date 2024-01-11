Preparing Workforces for a Greener, More Digital World: ManpowerGroup at Davos 2024

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As advances in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and automation, along with a global prioritization of sustainability continue to shape the future of work, ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) will join the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, from January 15-19, to discuss solutions for equipping people with the skills they need to participate in the jobs of tomorrow.

“The pace of technological development coupled with the global prioritization of climate action is rapidly accelerating the transformation of jobs and skills. Organizations have a responsibility to their people and communities to provide transparency, upskilling, and dedicated career support to navigate this new era,” said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO. “We are looking forward to leading discussions in Davos to explore how we can ensure no one gets left behind in the greening and increasingly digital world of work through partnerships and a ‘People First’ approach.”

Key ManpowerGroup Events at the WEF Annual Meeting:

Tuesday, January 16 , 11:15 am CET – “The Office Reimagined”

With ongoing calls for office returns despite persistent hybrid work trends, business leaders debate how to reimagine corporate spaces aligned with the future workforce. Becky Frankiewicz , ManpowerGroup’s Chief Commercial Officer, participates in this conversation on how leaders are rethinking the purpose of the office and how to better align these spaces with what people need to get work done.





With ongoing calls for office returns despite persistent hybrid work trends, business leaders debate how to reimagine corporate spaces aligned with the future workforce. , ManpowerGroup’s Chief Commercial Officer, participates in this conversation on how leaders are rethinking the purpose of the office and how to better align these spaces with what people need to get work done. Tuesday, January 16 , 5:30 pm CET – “Essential Elements to Building Skills and Employee Trust Amidst the Rise of AI”

As AI advances, the debate about how to support employees through reskilling and transparent communication persists. Frankiewicz brings her global workforce knowledge to this IBM-hosted panel, emphasizing the enduring significance of the human element amid the increasing influence of technology and automation.





As AI advances, the debate about how to support employees through reskilling and transparent communication persists. Frankiewicz brings her global workforce knowledge to this IBM-hosted panel, emphasizing the enduring significance of the human element amid the increasing influence of technology and automation. Wednesday, January 17 , 1 pm CET – “Reskilling Revolution”

Technological transformation continues accelerating, making equipping workers with future-ready skills key to driving inclusive economic growth. Prising joins this session focused on scalable models for upskilling and how public-private collaboration can enable more people to thrive in digitizing labor markets.





Technological transformation continues accelerating, making equipping workers with future-ready skills key to driving inclusive economic growth. Prising joins this session focused on scalable models for upskilling and how public-private collaboration can enable more people to thrive in digitizing labor markets. Wednesday, January 17 , 3 pm CET – “The People Powered Green Transition“

We are entering a new era where the shift to green molecules including hydrogen is set to impact transport, travel, construction, utilities, essential services, and almost everything beyond. During this event, co-hosted by ManpowerGroup and Cepsa, Frankiewicz, Cepsa CEO Maarten Wetselaar , Andrea Fuder , Executive Vice President Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing and Chief Purchasing Officer for Volvo Group, and moderator Tanya König will explore solutions on how expediting the energy transition helps us address one of the greatest challenges facing humanity: Climate Change.





We are entering a new era where the shift to green molecules including hydrogen is set to impact transport, travel, construction, utilities, essential services, and almost everything beyond. During this event, co-hosted by ManpowerGroup and Cepsa, Frankiewicz, Cepsa CEO , , Executive Vice President Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing and Chief Purchasing Officer for Volvo Group, and moderator Tanya König will explore solutions on how expediting the energy transition helps us address one of the greatest challenges facing humanity: Climate Change. Wednesday, January 17 , 4:30 pm CET – “Upskilling is the Future’s New Currency”

What if realizing human potential could solve the world’s problems? The Female Quotient, committed to advancing equality in the workplace, convenes a thought-provoking forum on realizing human potential. Featuring Frankiewicz, this exchange examines what happens when we empower people with the agency and tools to build skills throughout their lives – from youth, into their careers, and beyond.





What if realizing human potential could solve the world’s problems? The Female Quotient, committed to advancing equality in the workplace, convenes a thought-provoking forum on realizing human potential. Featuring Frankiewicz, this exchange examines what happens when we empower people with the agency and tools to build skills throughout their lives – from youth, into their careers, and beyond. Thursday, January 18 , 10:15 am CET – “Building Equitable Transition: Green and Fair“

The promise of net-zero in energy, transport, agriculture, housing, and infrastructure will be unmet if the societal impact on jobs, access, and affordability is not considered. Prising will share how we can align ambitious sectoral transitions with equitable and socially responsible outcomes.

In addition to the events, ManpowerGroup will showcase its new workforce trends analysis “The Age of Adaptability,” outlining 14 key trends for 2024, delve into the forthcoming “People First Green Business Transformation” research report, and unveil findings from our collaborative study, “Green Molecules: The Upcoming Revolution in the European Employment Market,” conducted in partnership with Cepsa.

Follow ManpowerGroup at Davos at: go.manpowergroup.com/wef

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook , and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preparing-workforces-for-a-greener-more-digital-world-manpowergroup-at-davos-2024-302032373.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

