President Donald Trump flays WHO for being ‘China-centric’ as New York registers 731 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 7) criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) accusing it of being too friendly with China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

The US president took to social media and tweeted, “The W.H.O. really blew it. “For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric.”

Trump further added, “We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

New York, however, registered 731 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours as per Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, said an AFP report.

Last week, President Trump had said that he sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.

In his statement on Monday, Trump said he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States despite a request made to New Delhi over the subject.

“I would be surprised if he would, you know, because India does very well with the United States,” Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House.

Notably, Hydroxychloroquine tablet is used to prevent and treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments. The drug is seen as to offer a viable therapeutic solution to coronavirus that has so far taken the lives of more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakhs, just in a matter of weeks.

Last month, India reportedly imposed a ban on export on Hydroxychloroquine, on which President Trump is now banking heavily in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

India has also received similar requests from several other countries including its immediate neighbours like Sri Lanka and Nepal. India has said that it is reviewing its export ban order.