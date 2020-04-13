President Macron to warn France must brace for extended lockdown ‘well into May’

President Emmanuel Macron is today expected to warn France its lockdown to combat the coronavirus must go on for several more weeks at least, while also outlining how the country will recover from the crisis.

At just after 8pm tonight, Macron will give his third prime-time televised address to the nation on the epidemic from the Elysee palace in Paris.

In his last, he announced the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus from March 17.

This speech will come after the first indications of a tentative easing of the crisis in France and that the lockdown is starting to have an effect, with the epidemic starting to plateau, albeit at a high level.

Yesterday’s death toll of 561 marked a fourth successive day of decline, although France’s figures have been highly erratic with data from nursing homes only partially included.

President Emmanuel Macron (pictured) is today expected to warn France its lockdown to combat the coronavirus must go on for several more weeks at least

This graph shows the number of coronavirus cases which were added to the French government’s official tally each day. There were 1,613 new cases yesterday

This chart shows the daily number of deaths. The figures have appeared to jump around in recent days since France began including partial data from care homes

France yesterday reported 310 new deaths in hospital over the previous 24 hours, compared with 345 the previous day.

Its total toll from the coronavirus epidemic, including those who have died in nursing homes, now stands at 14,393, the health ministry said.

And for the fourth consecutive day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell with 35 fewer patients, making a total of 6,845 people needing such treatment.

The total number of cases rose by only 1,613 between Saturday’s figures and the latest update on Sunday, bringing the total from 93,790 to 95,403.

But officials have warned that the situation remains serious – especially in the Ile-de-France region around Paris – with no rapid return to normal in sight.

Sources said Macron would announce that the lockdown must be extended beyond its current April 15 expiration date until well into May. Pictured: Parisians applauded on their balcony to support medical workers yesterday

Macron will be looking to steer a careful line between warning France that an early relaxation of the lockdown could be disastrous, while reassuring people that the government has a plan to get the country back to normal.

The lockdown has confined the French to their homes for almost a month, with only brief trips allowed outside for shopping and other essential errands.

Sources said Macron would announce that the lockdown must be extended beyond its current April 15 expiration date until well into May.

The Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported that the restrictions could continue until the end of May, with schools only reopening with the new academic year in September.

A source close to Macron told AFP that he should speak in terms of a date during May for the end of the lockdown, but after the May 8-10 holiday weekend.

The date should be ‘long enough away so everyone understands the effort that still needs to be made but sufficiently close to sketch out how France will look afterwards’.

He is not expected to issue rulings on specific questions, such as whether the wearing of masks in public should become generalised, or on tracing and testing.

The source added that so far there had been no decision on keeping schools closed until September.