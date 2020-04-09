President Trump Addresses Possibly Pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic

Tiger King has taken over the White House.

During a health update briefing on Wednesday (April 8), President Donald Trump was asked he if he’s seen the Netflix doc and if he would consider pardoning star Joe Exotic.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after he has found guilty of hiring a hitman to kill a rival animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

“I know nothing about it,” Trump said during the briefing. “He has 22 years for what? What did he do?”

The New York Post reporter Steven Nelson explained that Joe claims he was wrongfully accused of hiring a hitman to kill Carole.

“Do you think he didn’t do it?” Trump said back. “Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon? As a reporter, you’re not allowed to do that. You’d be criticized by these — would you recommend a pardon?”

Trump directed the last question to CNN’s Jim Acosta, who said, “I’m not commenting on Tiger King.”

In the end, Trump said he would “take a look” into Joe‘s case.

If you missed it, we might be getting more Tiger King on Netflix!