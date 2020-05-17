‘Pretty Little Liars’ Creator Finally Answers A Question Fan Have Been Asking for Years!

We’re finally getting answers to one of Pretty Little Liars‘ biggest questions!

Earlier this week, cast members Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding, and Tyler Blackburn had a virtual reunion with creator Marlene King.

During their reunion, Marlene finally addressed one of PLL‘s biggest unanswered questions: How did the moms get out of the basement?

“There’s a reason why Pam never drank after that,” Marlene explained via Entertainment Tonight Canada. “We decided they drew straws and Pam got the short straw, so she had to take off her clothes and they greased her up with some car oil they found, and she shimmied down some pipe and then let them out.”

