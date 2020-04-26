Prevent a hack attack: A VPN will protect you—and your data

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Guard against prying eyes with a reputable VPN. (Photo: Getty Images) More

A VPN (or virtual private network) can do everything from outsmart hackers to allow you to access additional movies and TV shows.

A VPN basically hides your identity and activity online. Think of it as an encrypted tunnel that covers the data you’re sending and receiving—no one can see into the tunnel but you, not even your ISP (internet service provider)—or the VPN itself.

Without a VPN, anyone can view what you’re doing and track your whereabouts. Need proof? Visit WhatIsMyIPAddress.com—if your IP address shows up, your location is easily available to creepers who can access your favorite websites, passwords, personal info, and credit cards. A VPN also comes in handy for when you’re using public Wi-Fi, like at a coffee shop or library.

Another great benefit of a VPN is that you can watch Netflix shows streaming in other countries like Canada, Australia, or Hong Kong. Bring on the binge-watching.

Just know that a VPN won’t be as speedy as what you’re used to, but it’ll be fast enough to stream and enjoy a ton of Netflix options.

We rounded up the seven best VPNs below.

One of the fastest VPNs out there. (Photo: ExpressVPN) More

With fast speeds and more than 3,000 servers in 94 countries and regions, ExpressVPN is a beast.

You’ll find a list of recommended servers in places like Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland, plus options for India, Iceland, Pakistan, The Philippines, Israel, Kenya, and more. Check out the full list of servers here.

ExpressVPN is available for Windows 10, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android, ChromeOS, plus Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, and more. It can work on five devices at the same time—see the list of supported devices here.

Cost: There are various plans: $13 a month; $60 for six months; or $100 for 15 months (was $194). There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can even use Bitcoin as payment to remain anonymous.

The whole family can watch different things at the same time. (Photo: CyberGhost) More

CyberGhost is so powerful that it can support up to seven devices at once, making it great for families. It’s on the lower end of the spectrum, price-wise, and offers connectivity to 89 countries, including Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and Nigeria. Check out a full list of countries here.

Compatible with Windows 10, macOS, and Linux, it also works with Chrome and FireFox. For mobile, Android and iOS are fully supported, but it’ll only work with Xbox (sorry PlayStation fans). It’s also available for Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and select smart TV brands, like LG and Samsung.

Cost: $3 per month for a three-year subscription. You can also go month-to-month, for $13 a month. There’s a 45-day money-back guarantee.