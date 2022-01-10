Prevu Brings its Digital Home Buying Platform to Seattle

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Prevu, a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers, today announced its digital homebuying platform is now available in Seattle. As a result of Prevu’s expansion into the Pacific Northwest, consumers in the Emerald City now have a solution to the antiquated homebuying process and one of the most frustrating aspects associated with it: the lack of control along the way. Prevu not only puts the power back into the hands of homebuyers – providing them with a one-stop digital solution to seamlessly search for available listings, schedule tours, make offers and more easily collaborate with their dedicated agent – but also returns up to 2 percent of the home’s purchase price back to the buyer via the company’s Smart Buyer commission rebate.

“As a tech company that has created a value proposition unlike any other in residential real estate, we are excited to enter Seattle, one of the tech capitals of the world,” stated Thomas Kutzman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Prevu. “Consumers have grown accustomed to having full control over almost every decision they make, so why should they be forced to give that up when it comes to purchasing a home. The good news is they no longer have to. With Prevu, we offer a seamless experience from start to finish and empower homebuyers by giving them greater control each step of the buying journey.”

Launched by Kutzman and Chase Marsh in 2017 after their own frustrating real estate experiences, Prevu seeks to modernize and digitize the way homes are bought across America. Prior to Prevu, it was customary for consumers to complete the homebuying process offline. Prevu flips that model on its head, allowing everything to be completed at the click of a button, saving homebuyers time, money and stress.

What’s more, Prevu’s industry-leading Smart Buyer rebate has generated an average savings of approximately $23,000 per transaction, and is another reason those in the market for a new home elect to transact with the platform. In a market like Seattle, where home prices are up 68.4 percent since 2016, the rebate is a significant value add to consumers. For prospective buyers, the rebate can provide a boost to purchasing power when looking for their dream home, or cover some or all of their closing and moving costs.

“Housing prices in coastal cities like Seattle have continued to climb as a result of the tech boom, preventing many aspiring homeowners from jumping into the market altogether,” said Marsh, who serves as Co-CEO. “What we have seen is that Prevu’s platform and the industry-leading rebate we offer provides homebuyers with the confidence they need to move forward, knowing that they will get back up to 2 percent of the purchase price. We look forward to helping buyers in Seattle benefit from all Prevu has to offer.”

Prevu has hired experienced real estate executive and broker Cyndy Stewart to serve as General Manager for the Greater Seattle Area. Ms. Stewart has extensive knowledge of the real estate technology landscape having held prior roles at Blend, Redfin, and Purplebricks.

Seattle is the fourth market Prevu has entered over the past year, joining Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County, California. Prevu also operates in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia.

Prevu is a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers. The company’s digital Smart Buyer™ platform offers a homebuying experience with unparalleled control, transparency and savings when purchasing a home. With Prevu, consumers can seamlessly search, offer and save up to two percent of the purchase price when they buy a home. This zero-pressure online experience delivers a smarter, more efficient way for homebuyers to transact. The company currently operates in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Seattle. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.prevu.com.

