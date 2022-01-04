Primary Battery Recycling Market to Record 7.56% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |COREPILE – One of the Leading Companies, Recycles Alkaline Batteries & Reuses the Metals in Different Applications| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Primary Battery Recycling Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

10+ – Including Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., COREPILE, Ecocycle, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Gravita India Ltd., GRS Batteries Foundation, Johnson Controls International Plc, and Umicore, among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Technology (alkaline, primary lithium, and others)

Technology (alkaline, primary lithium, and others) Geographies: Europe and ROW

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Primary Battery Recycling Market is expected to increase by USD 62.77 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. Europe will register the highest growth rate of 83% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights with Key Offerings-

The Primary Battery Recycling Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Battery Solutions LLC – The company provides battery recycling services for primary batteries.

The company provides battery recycling services for primary batteries. Call2Recycle Inc. -The company recycles dry-cell single-use alkaline and primary lithium batteries weighing up to 11 lbs.

-The company recycles dry-cell single-use alkaline and primary lithium batteries weighing up to 11 lbs. COREPILE –The company recycles alkaline batteries and reuses the metals in different applications.

Regional Market Outlook

The Primary Battery Recycling Market share growth in Europe will be significant. Denmark, the UK, and France are the key markets for primary battery recycling in Europe. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in ROW. The countries in Europe have high awareness toward the recycling of both primary and secondary batteries, which, in turn, will facilitate the primary battery recycling market’s growth in Europe during the forecast period

Latest Drivers & Challenges-

Primary Battery Recycling Market Driver:

Self-sufficiency of raw materials:

The supply of critical raw materials for manufacturing batteries can be ensured by sourcing from other countries, developing domestic sourcing, or promoting the recycling of used/scrap batteries. The raw materials required for manufacturing primary batteries such as natural graphite, manganese, and nickel are highly concentrated in a few countries across the globe. Promoting the recycling of used batteries remains the best option for decreasing the dependency of countries with high battery consumption on other nations. Thus, self-sufficiency of raw materials is a key market driver.

Primary Battery Recycling Market Challenge:

Logistical issues associated with battery recycling:

Recycling used batteries is a complex process compared with other alternatives, such as disposing of the battery after usage. The monitoring and collecting of used batteries are the initial steps in the entire battery recycling process. The key issue lies with the transportation of collected batteries to recycling centers. The metals and other minerals recovered from the recycling process do not yield high profits. Thus, the logistical issues associated with battery recycling impede the market growth.

Primary Battery Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 62.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.56 Regional analysis Europe and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 83% Key consumer countries Denmark, UK, France, Canada, US, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., COREPILE, Ecocycle, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Gravita India Ltd., GRS Batteries Foundation, Johnson Controls International Plc, and Umicore Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

