Primary school bans a whole list of items from kids’ lunchboxes

A primary school has banned a list of items from kids’ lunchboxes to protect a child with severe allergies.

Sandringham Primary School in Melbourne was destroyed by a fire in February, forcing students to move to temporary facilities while the damage is repaired.

The new makeshift classrooms don’t have sinks for children to wash their hands after handling food – posing a threat to a Year 1 student with anaphylaxis.

Principal Louise Neave said the boy will have a life-threatening reaction if he touches any foods with milk proteins, the Herald Sun reported.

An image of Sandringham Primary School in Melbourne before it was destroyed by fire

Sandringham Primary School in Melbourne was destroyed by a fire in February (pictured)

‘This includes any remnants left on your child’s hands or clothes that brush against him or are left on surfaces,’ she wrote in a letter to parents.

Students are no longer allowed to go to school with dairy products such as yogurt pouches, milk drinks and cheese dips.

Cheese-based chips including Twisties and Cheezles are also banned because the dairy-based flavourings sticks to fingers and surfaces, but cheese sandwiches are acceptable.

‘This allergy is life threatening and requires adrenaline to be administered and would mean the child would have to go to hospital by ambulance.’

Ms Neave pleaded with parents to cooperate with the new lunchbox guidelines to keep the child safe.

She suggested coconut and soy-based products as good replacements for dairy.

Cheese-based chips including Twisties and Cheezles are also banned because the dairy-based flavourings sticks to fingers and surfaces (stock image)

But Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia president Maria Said told radio station 3AW that the food ban was not sustainable.

‘Children can be allergic to a variety of foods, and when you’re talking about dairy, which is a whole food group, it’s really difficult to manage even in a home, let alone at school.’

‘People thinking it’s been banned creates a level of complacency … it’s really about developing other strategies to help reduce risk to that child.’

The new buildings at Sandringham Primary School, which has about 500 students, will be completed in 2022.

Children from kindergarten to Year 2 returned to school this week following COVID-19 lockdowns.

The remaining year groups will return on June 9.