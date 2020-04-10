Prince Andrew is seen in public for first time in three months

A royal expert has slammed Prince Andrew for ‘exploiting coronavirus to creep back into the spotlight’ after he surfaced publicly for the first time in nearly three months.

The Duke of York, 60, was seen packing cupcakes into gift bags to be donated to Thames Hospice in Windsor in a series of photographs posted to Instagram.

The photographs, which show him with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at their Windsor home, were posted by Ms Ferguson’s assistant Antonia Marshall last night.

The images mark Andrew’s first public appearance since he attended church in Sandringham, Norfolk with the Queen in January.

Prince Andrew was later spotted arriving at a memorial service for Sir Malcolm Ross at St George’s Chapel in Windsor last month, though his attendance was not acknowledged in the official record of royal events, the Court Circular.

The Prince was forced to quit frontline royal duties in November following a car-crash Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, in which he failed to apologise for befriending billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

However the Prince Andrew’s most recent appearance has drawn criticism from one royal watcher.

Royal biographer Tom Bower said it was ‘rather pathetic that he (Prince Andrew) exploits the coronavirus crisis to creep back into the spotlight’.

He said: ‘He should do good works but not seek to win kudos by posting trashy photos.

‘If only they would both accept that their only public duty is to remain invisible from the public.’

Another legal watcher, Richard Fitzwilliams, said Prince Andrew’s actions were ‘admirable’.

He said: ‘This is the sort of thing he (Prince Andrew) ought to be doing.

‘When someone does something like this it’s very very clear it should be appreciated.’

However, Mr Fitzwilliams said Prince Andrew was still likely to face scrutiny over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, which led him to step down from front-line royal duties.

The images mark the first time the Duke has been seen with the Duchess of York since making that announcement.

In the caption, Ms Marshall explained the pair were packing Easter care packages of cakes and biscuits to give to those at the nearby Thames Hospice.

‘Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York packing all the care packages for the Thames Hospice in Windsor today,’ she said.

‘The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all…’

Another photograph captured Prince Andrew as he arrived at the hospice to present the bright pink gift bags to residents and staff.

It is believed the majority of the photographs were taken at the Duke’s home in Winsdor, Berkshire – the Royal Lodge – where he and Sarah are thought to be staying together amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Although he cut a solemn figure as he marched into church, Andrew seemed pleased with his appearance at the Queen’s side and was pictured grinning as he was whisked away from the service.

During Prince Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitliss, The Duke of York said he did not recall meeting alleged sex-slave Virginia Roberts – now known as Virginia Giuffre – and emphatically denied that he had sex with her.

The royal also denied sweating heavily on the dance floor at Tramp nightclub with her, on the basis he had suffered from a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat.

Andrew then sought to cast doubt on the authenticity of a photograph that showed him with his arm around Miss Roberts’ waist, but conceded that it was difficult to prove if it was a fake.